Bee watching on a sunny afternoon

Baron’s Haugh nature reserve is promising “a sunny afternoon” on Wednesday – for a special session devoted to pollination.

Bumblebees and butterflies are just some of the many insects that pollinate the flowers around us, and this event, from 1pm to 3pm, is about getting to know some of them and finding out about their fascinating lives.

The rendezvous is at the reserve car park at the end of Manse Road in Motherwell, and cost is £4, £2 fpr children and free to RSPB members.

Booking is essential – contact the RSPB warden on 07872 814911 or 0141 331 0993, or by email at baronshaugh@rspb.org.uk

Children under 16 are welcome, but should be accompanied by an adult.

And despite the assurance of sunshine you’re advised to wear “clothing appropriate for Scotland’s unpredictable climate”.