Beauty prize wins Amy a dream trip to Vietnam

North Lanarkshire girl Amy Meisak (23) is getting ready for a trip of a lifetime to Vietnam, after winning the title of Miss Grand Scotland 2017.

Her success means she now heads to South-EastAsia in Ocotber to compete at the Miss Grand International event.

Amy (23), from Hamilton, has already wowed the judges At the UK Power Pageant, and as a former Miss Earth Scotland was placed in the Top 16 when she competed at the international final.

The UK Power Pageant, which crowns the UK winners for Miss International, Miss Intercontinental, and Miss Grand International, were held at the Park Hall Hotel in Lancashire.

The glamorous two day event, saw the finalists taking part in photoshoots, a bootcamp session, interviews, and the final itself.

The UK Power Pageant supports The Christie, a cancer charity based in Manchester, and the 2017 finalists raised £8,000 for this very worthwhile cause.

Holly Pirrie, director of the UK Power Pageant, said: “Amy will make such a fantastic Miss Grand Scotland. she has worked really hard and is such a great representative of the Miss Grand UK organisation.

“She is going to have the most incredible time at the Miss Grand International final in Vietnam.’

Amy’s latest success won her a prize package including a £250 voucher to spend at The Dress Studio, luxury hair products from Duncan Fisher, earrings from Earring Envy, a teeth whitening kit from Organic Smile, tand more.

In Vietnam she will spend three weeks touring the country and taking part in activities and photoshoots before representing Scotland on the Miss Grand International stage.