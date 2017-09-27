Bank fundraising trek for hospice care

More than 150 employees from Clydesdale and Yorkshire Banks have successfully trekked through the Tweed Valley to raise more than £100,000 for the Banks’ charity partner Hospice UK.

The team – including one from the bank’s Motherwell Branch - embarked on the 26 mile fundraising challenge on Friday 15 September in a bid to add to the £5.7 million which the banks have already raised for hospice care.

The expedition took up to 12 hours to complete as the hikers tracked varied terrain travelling through some of the country’s most breathtaking scenery along the way.

Natalie Cairns (27) is a customer banking centre manager in the bank’s Hamilton Road branch in Motherwell. She said it was for a worthy cause: “It was a challenging but amazing experience to complete the hike with so many of my colleagues to raise funds for Hospice UK.

“The Bank is supporting us by match funding every penny raised which was a great motivation to keep going along the way.”