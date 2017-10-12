Band’s Kenny tribute takes Anfield stage

A Lanarkshire band’s tribute song to Kenny Dalglish is being played at the home of Liverpool FC on Saturday when a new stand named after the Scottish legend is opened.

Brothers Scott and Fraser Pattison, of December, wrote Kenneth Mathieson Dalglish which was released last year.

The pair and the other band members are big Liverpool fans and the song’s release co-incided with Dalglish’s 65th birthday. Proceeds from sales went to a cancer charity set up by Marina, Kenny’s wife.

The song will be played at Anfield before Liverpool take on Manchester United on Saturday.

Next week December, who are heavily influenced by Irish rockers U2, are off to Brazil to play at the world’s biggest U2 fans party.