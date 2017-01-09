Baby bank desperate for a new home to avoid closure

Scotland’s only baby bank could be forced to close at the end of the month if it cannot find new premises.

Lanarkshire Baby Bank was set up by Cleland woman Bernadette Murphy in December 2015 and has gone on to help more than 1,500 families all over the country being named outstanding organisation of the year at the Voluntary Action North Lanarkshire Voscar Awards.

However, Bernadette faces a race against time after being given notice to leave her current premises in Coatbridge on January 27.

Bernadette said: “I fill up when I think of everything we have done, in a year we have helped over 1,500 families all living in dire poverty, and that doesn’t include over 500 children that we helped at Christmas.

“All cases are referred to us by professional agencies, we receive no funding and totally rely on kind donators and our amazing team of dedicated, hard working and selfless volunteers.

“We are looking for new premises because we are being evicted from our present unit on January 27.

“If you know anyone who has an empty unit please ask them to help us, we’d like to remain in Lanarkshire, but at this stage would consider anything because the situation is becoming desperate.

“This is really serious, we need to find a new home in the next three weeks because I think what we do if far, far too valuable to stop.

“I want us to grow in 2017 and be able to help more people as Lanarkshire Baby Bank ceasing to exist would just be disastrous for thousands of families all over Scotland.“

If you can help Bernadette call 07833497755 or visit the Facebook page.