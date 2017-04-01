Awards glory for local students at Scothot show

Hospitality and professional cookery students from Motherwell and Cumbernauld swept the board at a prestigious food exhibition.

Six local students from New College Lanarkshire competed in the Scottish Culinary Championships at annual food exhibition, ScotHot, held in the SEC Glasgow.

Over the the two-day competition they achieved one gold, three silver and two bronze medals.

Victoria Moore (19), from Kilsyth, won Gold for Vegetable Preparation, while Scott Cunningham won Silver for Bakery Skills, and Declan Gray and Erin Howlett also received silver for their efforts in the Chicken for Sauté category.

Bronze medals were awarded to Gayle Miller in the Prawn Challenge, while Sarah Godden won bronze in the Menu of the Day Cold Entry category which she was entered into by her employer, New Lanark Mill Hotel.

Gold-medallist Victoria said: “Competing at ScotHot was a great experience. I definitely want to test myself in other competitions now.

“It has really helped to develop my skills and given me confidence.”

Over 8,000 people visited the ScotHot exhibition to take part in practical workshops and live competitions taking place on over 200 stands.

New College Lanarkshire also had a presence at the competition, speaking to prospective students and employers about the college’s courses.

Visitors to the stand were also treated to home-made tablet and fudge – and many kept coming back.

Darren Pettigrew, curriculum and quality leader at the college, said: “Our students and staff were absolutely delighted at the opportunity to compete in a national competition representing the college

“To achieve the successes that we have was astounding and a real testament of the skill, determination and discipline of the students and the staff at New College Lanarkshire.

“The students were a real credit to themselves and the college.