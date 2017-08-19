Art show will boost hospice facelift fund

Airdrie’s St Andrew’s Hospice is staging its own ambitious art exhibition and sale to raise funds for its £9m Capital Appeal.

Over 100 paintings by artists from across Scotland, including Gerard M Burns (as shown here in a detail of one of his works), will be on display and up for sale.

The exhibition will take place between 10am and 4pm from August 26 to September 3 at the Hospice’s Henderson Street premises in Airdrie.

Entry to the event is free and funds raised through art sales will go towards the charity’s Capital Appeal, which aims to fully refurbish the Hospice building.

Refurbishment work is underway, but the team still needs to raise over £3million to reach their £9million target.