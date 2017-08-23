Appeal over missing pensioner

Police are appealing for help to find a pensioner who went missing after leaving his car at a garage in Motherwell.

Jimmy McGhie (69) left his home in Shotts on Monday and travelled to a garage in Shields Road. He spoke to a member of staff about 8am and left his car to be serviced. He said he was going to Hamilton to have his mobile phone repaired.

Mr McGhie’s worried family have not heard from him since Sunday which they say is “extremely unusual”.

He is around 5ft 2 in tall and of medium build. He has grey hair and a beard, and when last seen he was wearing a dark overcoat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Motherwell Police Station via 101.