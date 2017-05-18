Appeal over missing Motherwell man

Police are appealing for information to help trace a man missing in the Motherwell area for nearly a week.

Wojciech Fabin (20), was last seen around 10pm on Friday, May 12.

Wojciech is described as white, five feet 10 inches tall and slim with short brown hair.

Sergeant Allan Barnstaple, said: “There have been no confirmed sightings of him since Friday despite a search by officers in the area, checks via CCTV and other enquiries.

“Wojciech is known to frequent the Motherwell and Coatbridge areas and I appeal to anyone who knows him or has seen him since Friday to call officers at Motherwell police office via 101.”