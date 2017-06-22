Appeal for help to find missing man

Police are seeking help as they search for a 32-year-old New Stevenston man missing since Tuesday.

Robert MacGregor was last seen at his home in Carfin Street about 4pm. He got into his car, a white Mercedes CLA 180, and drove off.

When he didn’t return later that evening, his family reported him missing.

Mr MacGregor is around 6 feet 2 inches tall, of medium to heavy build with short, black hair. He was wearing a white shirt with jeans and his Mercedes registration number is PX17 LDO.

Inspector Alan Dron said: “Robert is known to frequent numerous areas throughout North Lanarkshire and officers are currently carrying out enquiries and searches in the local and surrounding areas to trace him.

“Recently he has been dealing with some personal issues, resulting in his family becoming increasingly concerned for his well-being. If anyone has seen Robert or his car, please contact us as soon as possible.”

Mr MacGregor has made a number of court appearances recently and earlier this month was handed a two-year supervision order for defying bail orders to keep away from his ex-partner.

Anyone with any information or knowledge regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the police via 101.