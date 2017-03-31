Annual fundraising lunch for Maggie’s Lanarkshire

Maggie’s, the charity which provides support for people living with cancer, is hosting its annual fundraising lunch to raise funds for their local cancer caring centre.

The annual Love Maggie’s Love Lunch will take place on Sunday, June 11 from noon until 5pm at Bothwell Bridge Hotel.

This year will see the return of the hilarious Scottish Comedian and radio presenter, Des Clarke and we will enjoy entertainment from The Fundamentals.

Speaking about last year’s event Des Clarke said: “It was a great day out raising money for a brilliant cause, so I’m delighted to be part of it again this year.”

Tickets cost £40 per person or £400 for a table of 10 and include a glass of bubbly on arrival with a chance to buy some items from our stall holders, 3-course lunch and a chance to have a boogie. There’ll also be a raffle and auction at the lunch to raise vital funds for Maggie’s Lanarkshire.

Lorrie Forsyth, centre head at Maggie’s Lanarkshire said: “Our lunch is always a popular event and a fantastic way to raise the funds we need to continue to support people in finding their way through cancer.”

Built in the grounds of Monklands Hospital Maggie’s Lanarkshire is a warm and welcoming place, with qualified professionals on hand to offer an evidence-based core programme of support that has been shown to improve physical and emotional wellbeing.

Maggie’s Lanarkshire relies on voluntary donations to support and grow its network of Centres and to develop its unique, high quality programme of support.

The charity’s aim is to make the biggest difference possible to people living with cancer and their family and friends.

Maggie’s offers free practical and emotional support for all people living with cancer, and their family and friends.

Built in the grounds of specialist NHS cancer hospitals, Maggie’s Centres are warm and welcoming places, with qualified professionals on hand to offer a programme of support that has been shown to improve physical and emotional wellbeing.

To find out more about Maggie’s Lanarkshire visit the centre at The Elizabeth Montgomerie Building, Monklands Hospital, Monkscourt Avenue, Airdrie. Or alternatively call 01236 771199 or email: lanarkshire@maggies.org