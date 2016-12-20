Annual collection to help feed the hungry

The Tesco stores in Bellshill and Uddingston have been supporting the ninth annual winter ‘Neighbourhood Food Collection’.

The collection held in conjunction with food distribution charity Fare Share and foodbank operators The Trussell Trust encourage customers to donate long-life food to those in need.

This month stores across the country contributed 2.8 million meals, bringing the total since the collection was launched in 2012 to over 41 million.

Trussell Trust CEO David McAuley said: “The staggering generosity of Tesco customers, store colleagues and volunteers, means foodbanks across the country will be able to provide vital food and support to people who are struggling during what could be our busiest December yet

“Thank you for your support – your generosity will help stop hunger this Christmas.”

The Trussell Trust runs the Hamilton District Foodbank which opened in 2013 and over the past year has given 2,667 three-day emergency food supplies to people in crisis.

Central Scotland list MSP Margaret Mitchell highlighted the need for people to help their local foodbank and thanked those that do.

She said: “It is important to remember those in the community who are struggling on a daily basis to put food on the table, but even more so during the festive period.

“I welcome the contribution of the Trussell Trust and Fair Share in the community making a real difference by providing those in need with emergency food supplies.

“The work of the Trussell Trust and Fare Share would certainly not be as effective without the vital support of Tesco and its customers.

“Clearly just a small donation of food can make all the difference.”

Christmas can be a difficult time for individuals and families who are already managing on extremely tight budgets.

The increased winter fuel bills, and the pressure of choosing between heating and eating, will sadly push many families into food crisis.

The Times & Speaker is encouraging our readers to support their local foodbank this festive season and the Trussell Trust has appealed for UHT milk, sugar, diluting juice, tinned fruit, tinned rice pudding/custard, tinned tomatoes, tinned fish, tinned veg, pasta/rice, coffee/tea, biscuits/chocolate and toiletries.

Donations can be made at Asda and Morrisons in Hamilton and Asda in Blantyre.