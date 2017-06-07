Amy, nine, is ready to go the distance

She may be only nine years old, but Amy McIntyre is a big-hearted fundraiser for whom distance is simply no object.

The Bellshill youngster is joining mum Dawn and big sister Kerry on a 13-mile trek for St Andrew’s Hospice.

What’s more, this will be the second time she has tackled the challenge.

Many adults would think twice about signing up for a half marathon event, but the St Gerard’s Primary School pupil was desperate to walk alongside her mum and sister when they registered for last summer’s Ladies Midnight Walk.

Dawn explained: “Participants under 16 must be accompanied by an adult, but I thought the organisers had 14 or 15-year-olds in mind.

“However, when I contacted the hospice they said Amy could join us and I was told she was the youngest participant they’ve ever had. She was only eight then.”

Team McIntyre collected hundreds of pounds from sponsors last year for what is one of the hospice’s main annual fundraisers.

Dawn, a nurse who has also scaled Ben Nevis in aid of the hospice, said Amy completed the walk without any problem.

The proud mum said: “She is an active girl and participates in swimming, gymnastics and judo.

“I was quite concerned about whether she could achieve it, but she completed the course no bother.

“I’m exceptionally proud of her because it’s something she says she wants to do.”

The Ladies Midnight Walk is on Saturday, June 17.

It starts and finishes at Ravenscraig Regional Sports Facility and the route takes in Carfin, New Stevenston, Holytown, Mossend and Motherwell. There are eight, ten and 13-mile options.