Organisers are hoping the fine weather holds for Bellshill Street Fair this weekend.

The event will be opened by Vice-Lord Lieutenant John Brown in the town centre on Saturday at noon.

Main Street will be closed off from Friday at 6pm until midnight on Monday.

There will be fairground rides and sideshows, and the churches and charities will be represented as usual on Saturday, with 30 stalls confirmed.

On Sunday three dance groups will give demonstrations and look to recruit new members.