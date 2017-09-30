All set for a courtroom drama

Hamilton Sheriff Court will be the scene of a travesty of justice today (Saturday, September 30) – but nobody will be sent to jail.

The busy South Lanarkshire court is one of just 16 courts across Scotland taking part in a doors open day between 10am and 4pm, where people can enjoy events which are to include mock trials.

These will be used to explain the work of the courts and the roles played by judges, lawyers, clerks, court officers, custody officers and witness service staff.

There will also be tours of the building and children’s activities.

The Scotland-wide Doors Open Days, organised by the Scottish Civic Trust, enable

people to visit hundreds of buildings normally closed to the public.