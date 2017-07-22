Airdrie man sold sick puppies without a licence

An Airdrie man has been found guilty of selling sick puppies without a licence and keeping adult dogs in conditions that caused suffering.

Christopher Gorman, (54) was judged to have caused unnecessary suffering, traded without a licence, exposed dogs to unsatisfactory conditions and failed to provide the necessary nutrition.

At Airdrie Sheriff Court this week Christopher Gorman (54) was sentenced to six months’ restriction of liberty between 7pm and 7am, a 10 year ban from owning animals, and fined £500 for trading puppies without a licence.

He reportedly acquired a large number of dogs from England and Lithuania, and kept them in the back yard of his Airdrie home.

An undercover SSPCA inspector, commenting on the case, said: “Gorman did not have a licence to sell dogs but continued to do so over a long period of time.

“There were 45 animals in his care, all of which were suffering from health problems such as cherry eye, diarrhoea and vomiting.

“Upon inspection, the dogs were seen to be roaming around together and there was no separation for breed, age, sex and size.

“The conditions were not appropriate for the number of dogs being kept and bred, and posed serious hygiene concerns, specifically the ability to disinfect and prevent the spread of infection and disease.

“Most of the dogs were French bulldog breeds and living in poor conditions.

“There were faeces all over the yard and inside the house, and this would have increased the risk of spread of disease, worms and infection. There was also no bedding for the dogs in their kennels.

“After removing the French bulldog breeds we were then alerted to Gorman trading Bull Mastiff type pups a short while later.

“It’s clear from his disregard that his priority was money making – not the welfare of the dogs in his care.”

He added: “Gorman has clearly shown he has no remorse for what he’s done.

“However, we’re pleased that the Sheriff has taken this case seriously.

“Sheriff O’Caroll stated that it was unfortunate that the way in which the legislation was currently framed he was unable to award compensation in respect of the cost of keeping and providing veterinary treatment to the large number of dogs that were seized by the Scottish SPCA.

“The puppy trade is big business and we’re committed to continuing to tackle this horrific trade.

“However the silver lining to this horrific case is that these dogs have been prevented from further suffering by being taken into the Society’s care and will now be looking for forever homes.”