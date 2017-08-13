Airbles Road eastbound closed for gas leak repairs

Have your say

The eastbound carriageway of Airbles Road, Motherwell is planned to be closed for emergency repairs to a gas leak today.

The road will be closed between the junction with Chestnut Grove and Adele Street while Scottish Gas Network work on a leaking gas main.

SGN aims to have the road reopened to traffic on Wednesday (August 16).

In the meantime, a diversion is in place taking in Hamilton Road, West Hamilton Street, Menteith Road, Brandon Street and Windmillhill Street