Age Concern hails tireless volunteer Jim

Jim McIntosh’s many years of volunteering in Bellshill and Viewpark have been recognised with a national award. He was named Volunteer of the Year by Age Concern Scotland at a prestigious ceremony in Perth.

Jim volunteers at Orbiston Neighbourhood Centre in Bellshill and is pictured being congratulated by Maureen Gallagher, daycare manager at the centre.

Maureen said: “Jim was nominated for this award in recognition of his volunteering services within the centre where he is involved with the older people service, men’s group and befriending. He is a great asset to the centre and has been volunteering here for 11 years. In addition he supports his wife with her befriending and has been volunteering at the Ozanan Club in Viewpark for 23 years.”