Action man actor returns to his roots

He was born in Motherwell in 1973, and in recent years has starred in a lengthy list of action-packed movies and TV series as a Hollywood name.

But LA-based Gianni Capaldi clearly enjoyed a trip back to his native heath to tell a group of school pupils what life is really like in the fast lane world of film and drama.

His successes include a starring role as Edward Hyde in Mickey Rooney’s last film, Jekyll and Hyde, and has worked alongside big names ranging from Morgan Freeman to Vinnie Jones.

So he was ideally equipped to answer questions from students interested in a screen career – and he was more than happy to encourage them to follow their dream.

The session took place at Hamilton College, and included clips from some of his best-known work.

Gianni spoke frankly about his religious convictions, and the strength he says his faith has given him, and later was given a tour of a school much-improved in terms of facilities from the one he remembers,

Principal Tom McPhail said of the visit: “I was delighted to spend time with Gianni talking about the school and his time with us as a pupil as it gives me a different perspective on the school.

“We actively encourage our former pupils to stay part of the Hamilton College community, long after then have left school. When they return to school, they add a different, inspirational, dimension to school life for our current pupils by speaking about the many different paths they have taken in their life after Hamilton College and real life experiences.”