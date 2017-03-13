£3 million for community justice

Seven community sector organisations will receive almost £3 million of Government investment to deliver services aimed at reducing the cycle of reoffending.

Apex Scotland, SACRO, Families Outside, Positive Prison? Positive Futures, Turning Point Scotland, Venture Trust and Supporting Offenders with Learning Disabilities (SOLD) will share almost £3 million to fund specialist services including employment training, early intervention, support for families of prisoners and social care support.

Justice Secretary Mr Matheson said: “The specialist services these charities provide is a vital part of our vision of reducing reoffending rates further by addressing the underlying causes of offending. I want to see fewer ineffective short-term prison sentences used, and more community sentences, which also help people to turn their lives around, keep crime down and communities safe.”

“From early intervention to supporting reintegration back into the community, these charities are dedicated to working with people who have offended at all possible opportunities and supporting them to become contributing members of the community.”

Apex Scotland CEO Alan Staff said: “We are developing new and innovative solutions to the problems faced by people who have or are at risk of getting criminal convictions, including training opportunities, social enterprises, school and diversion schemes.

“This funding allows us to not only deliver our existing activity in partnership with national and local government, but to trial new approaches which are effective and sustainable in the future and flexible enough to adapt to the changing environment. Apex Scotland is grateful to the Scottish Government for its continued belief in our ability to make a difference.”

Sacro Chief Executive, Tom Halpin, said: “I am delighted that Mr Matheson has been able to announce this significant grant allocation to Sacro on behalf of the Scottish Government.

“Coming at a time of unprecedented challenge for both the public and third sectors in Scotland, it recognises Sacro’s achievements in supporting those who use our services to improve their lives and those of their families and communities.

“Importantly this helps place Sacro in a position of strength, to continue our work purposefully in partnership, helping create safe and cohesive communities across Scotland.”