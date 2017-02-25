100th birthday joy for Jenny

The First World War was still raging when Bothwell lady Jenny Russell was born on February 17 a whole century ago.

South Lanarkshire’s depute Provost, Pam Clearie, was delighted to be one of the special guests at her special 100th birthday celebration together with members of Jenny’s family.

Born Janet (she prefers Jenny) Russell, she went on to have four brothers and three sisters, and is now the last surviving child of parents Daniel and Janet.

The family were brought up at 934 Shettleston Road, Glasgow, and Jenny attended Wellshot Sxchool before working as a shoeshop sales assistant.

She married George Davidson in September 1940 - when Britain was in the throes of the Second World War - and their son Daniel was born on February 13, 1943, by which time Jenny was a full time housewife.

The Russell family were keen supporters of Shettleston Juniors FC, and

were regulars at the supporters’ social club, particularly in the 1950’s when Janet and

George learned ballroom dancing there.

Now she is proud to have a family which includes two grandchildren, Russell and Douglas, as well as three great grandchildren - Georgia, Daniel and Darcey.

After retirement Janet and George enjoyed golden years in Dunoon, their favourite place, until George sadly passed away in 1990.

Janet stayed on there for some time, then finally agreed to move in with grandson Douglas and his family in 2002.

It turned out to be a great move, as she has her own part of the house which allows her to be as independent as she can possibly be - and she looks forward to her regular visitors, which include her two resident great-grandchildren.