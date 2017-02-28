Wanted: Extras for new Avengers film shooting in Edinburgh

It is one of the largest film franchises to come out of Hollywood in modern times, encompassing 14 films and grossing more than $300m at the box office.

And now, some local budding acting talent is set to join the likes of Thor, Iron Man and Star Lord in the two new Avengers movies set to film in Edinburgh - with no superpowers required.

A casting call for the latest installment of the superhero franchise, ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, as well as an “untitled Avengers sequel,” was sent out over the weekend with extras sought in the capital for filming later in the spring.

Producers are seeking potential extras aged between 16 and 90 who have “easy access to Edinburgh or the surrounding areas for filming.”

However with no experience necessary to land the role, the floodgates are open for any budding stars of the big screen to join the likes of Chris Hemsworth and Benedict Cumberbatch in the 15th installment of the Marvel cinematic universe.

Scenes are also set to be filmed in London, with male amputees aged 30-40 and men and women under 4’9 required for shoots in March and May.