This simple trick can slash your SKY TV bill

Want to save £139 a year on your Sky TV subscription with a single click of a button?

Yes, it’s a rhetorical question. Of course you do. The good news is you could cut the cost of your bill in just a few minutes.

And why wouldn’t you? After all, getting a Sky subscription can be an expensive business.

If you’ve been a Sky customer for a year or longer you could be overpaying almost £140 each year.

Some Sky viewers are paying as much as £696 per year if they have the movies and sports package.

You might be paying too much, but if you’ve not already got a discounted subscription this trick could save you the difference.

Be warned, though – while this should work to get you a discount, you will also be signing up to a new contract.

So only do this if you’re happy to stay with Sky for another year.

Follow this easy guide.

1. Go to sky.com and log in to your account.

2. Find the bit that says “thinking of leaving sky” by clicking on this link .

3. At the bottom of the page at the right hand side is the subheading “Still looking to cancel?” Click on the SKY TV option underneath.

4. If you are eligible for a discount you should be directed to a questionnaire page, which will ask you the reasons for wanting to cancel your package. Click on “worried about the cost”.

5. Again, if you are eligible, you will be directed to a page offering you a discount on your bill depending on your account. This could be for as much as a 20% discount.

6. If you are happy with the terms and conditions (READ THEM FIRST) click confirm and you’ve just saved yourself some money.