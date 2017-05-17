St Andrew’s Hospice appeal hits £5m mark

Supporters of St Andrew’s Hospice celebrated reaching a £5m milestone on the way to the organisation’s £9m Capital Appeal at a Ladies Lunch.

More than 200 guests attended the ‘Handbags & Gladrags’ charity lunch at the Doubletree by Hilton Strathclyde, where entertainment was provided by Simply Rod, a Rod Stewart tribute act.

The £9m Capital Appeal is set to fund a substantial upgrade of the existing hospice building in Henderson Street, Airdrie, and is scheduled for completion in Spring 2018.

Currently, inpatients are being cared for in a temporary facility at Wester Moffat Hospital in Airdrie, although uutpatient services continue to be delivered from the Education Suite in Henderson Street.

Bruce High, chief executive of St Andrew’s Hospice, said: “We continue to be amazed by the support and generosity we receive, not just locally, but internationally from people originally from the area or with some connection to the hospice.

“We know we still have a long way to go but we are delighted to have gone beyond the half way stage. This has given everyone a real boost.”

The new hospice building will retain the existing façade but internally it will be transformed to increase the number of single bedded rooms available, alongside multi-occupancy rooms.

Some of the rooms will also provide the space for loved ones to stay overnight, and some will have direct access and views to the much loved gardens. In addition, a separate patient entrance will be created, providing discreet admission to the wards.

Up to 120 patients are cared for by the hospice each week, along with their family members and carers, under the care of specialist palliative care consultants, supported by a multidisciplinary team of doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, complementary therapists and support staff.

People can get involved in the ‘Nine4Thirty’ Capital Appeal in a number of ways, including attending one of the hospice’s fundraising events. Donations can also be made by text to NINE30£5 to 70070.

The £9m appeal campaign was launched in 2016 as the Hospice celebrated its 30th anniversary.

St Andrew’s Hospice is the only inpatient specialist palliative care service in Lanarkshire, with room for 30 inpatients. It provides additional services including community palliative care support, outpatient clinics and bereavement and counselling services, and a 24-hour help and advice service.