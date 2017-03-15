Motherwell pub launches free app so customers can avoid the bar and order straight to their table

Forget queuing at the bar, a Motherwell pub has launched a free ‘Order & Pay’ iPhone and android app, so food can be now be delivered directly to customer’s tables.

The Brandon Works, which operates under the Wetherspoon brand, says that the app is well suited to parents who don’t want to leave their children unattended or for lone diners who don’t want to lose their seat.

As well as this, the app has a scrolling menu feature, making it easy to browse the Wetherspoon menu before placing an order.

It also has a reorder function so pub-goers can repeat purchases with “quickness and ease”.

The app can also be used by people who are unable to easily negotiate a busy pub and don’t want to carry a large round of drinks back through crowds.

All customers need is a table number and purchases can be made by card, Apple Pay, Android Pay or PayPal.

Just search ‘Wetherspoon Order and Pay’ on the App Store or Play Store for Android.