Looking back: Landscape of Motherwell has certainly changed

Lanarkshire Legacy has produced the latest in its series of postcards from the archives of its director John J McKillop from Netherton.

A total of ten images taken across the county are featured in this latest batch which are available from North Lanarkshire Heritage Centre, the Civic Barber Shop in Motherwell and Craigneuk Post Office.

Pictured above is an overhead view of Motherwell that John took with a long lens which in his own words has ‘distorted the spatial relationships somewhat’. Many of the structures have disappeared from the landscape including Glencairn Tower, Odeon cinema and the gas holder.