Competition lets beer lovers have their dream flavour made

A brewery has invited beer lovers to create their dream pint - by asking them to submit the most bizarre flavours they can think of.

The competition has been launched in the UK after enjoying success in Sweden where a Bourbon Barrel-Aged Jalapeño Imperial Stout was crowned as the top beer idea.

Other flavours put forward included raspberries and maple syrup.

Edinburgh based Innis & Gunn is searching for a beer lover with creative flair to collaborate on their next ‘Imagine & Gunn’ limited edition barrel aged beer.

People will be able to share their flavour ideas to Innis & Gunn at www.innisandgunn.com until midnight on Friday, November 17.

A shortlist will be put to a public vote to determine the winning brew, which will be announced in December.