Car ownership and cash ‘increasingly absurd’ among modern day Scots

Car ownership could one day be consigned to the past thanks to advancements in technology, according to new research.

Over three quarters of people in the UK currently use a car, but two in five Scots (38%) consider owning one as being increasingly unnecessary.

This suggests consumer behaviour is accelerating towards car sharing with increasing numbers demanding the convenience without the cost of ownership.

Only one in five (20%) of those polled consider owning a vehicle to be vital, while 1% consider it to be “totally absurd and unnecessary.”

Public transport is considered the best way to get around for 86% of those opposed to car ownership, with 43% happy to stay on foot to get from A-to-B. Car-pooling is another alternative – with over one in 10 (11%) of respondents favouring this.

Unsurprisingly, cost is a key factor in deterring people from owning a car with half (50%) stating that fuel outlays are too high.

The research, from 3-in-1 transportation app Ubeeqo looked into which everyday products Scots now consider to be absurd in modern day life.

Items that were once considered indispensable, such as desk diaries, pocket calculators and DVDs are now regarded as relics of the past and owning a car could be heading in the same direction.

The survey also found that when it comes to paying your way, contactless payments are replacing cash, with 14% admitting they no longer use notes and coins.

The findings also reveal that 82% of people have ditched VHS completely, considering it totally useless in modern life.

Google has negated the need for the Yellow Pages and Encyclopedias – with those items being cast aside by 91% and 89% respectively. In fact, over one in ten (12%) had no idea what the Yellow Pages even was.

Splitting opinion are letters and postcards. Just over half of Scots (53%) still use these items, while the other half think emails and other messaging services have rendered them pointless.

Henrik Jensen, UK Managing Director of Ubeeqo, said, “It is very interesting to see that the future of car ownership is being held in the same regard as items such as the VHS and fax machine.

“With owning a car becoming increasingly unaffordable – especially in major cities – people are seeking alternative ways to get around. Thankfully there are a range of options from public transport to car clubs to help overcome these issues.”

Full list of redundant items:

1. VHS

2. Yellow Pages

3. Fax Machines

4. Video recorders

5. Encyclopedias

6. Fold-up maps

7. Cheque book

8. Bedside alarm clock

9. Pocket calculator

10. Address book

11. CDs

12. Pocket/desk diaries

13. Landline phones

14. DVDs

15. Letters/postcards

16. Physical photo albums

17. Digital cameras

18. Paperback/hardback books

19. Cash and coins

20. Car