Almost one in five Scots attacked by thieves on scooters

New figures just released have found that almost one in five people in Scotland (19%) have been a victim of a snatch attack by robbers on scooters.

Other mugging methods included thieves travelling on foot (21%) and using distraction techniques to target people (45%), in addition to using violence to intimidate (12%).

Figures from home insurer Together Mutual Insurance have found that the most-snatched items in Scotland are cash (29%), purses and wallets (29%), jewellery (20%), watches (13%), and bikes (12%), with 17% stating that the item was stolen whilst they were using it.

And 17% of muggings have included a weapon of which 29% of victims were threatened with a knife, 43% with a hammer and 29% with a gun.

When it comes to catching the thief, almost three in ten people in Scotland were robbed by someone they knew (29%). Friends were the main culprits (10%) followed by relatives, colleagues and ex-partners (5% respectively).

The research also showed that across the UK, men are more frequently mugged than women (57% of men vs 51% of women) and that 20% of people have been robbed more than once.

57% of victims that reported their crime said that no action was taken by authorities and a quarter (24%) did not bother reporting their mugging for this exact reason.

When it comes to getting payback, 17% of Scots didn’t report it to their insurance company because they didn’t think they would get any reimbursement.

Jon Craven, CEO of Together Mutual Insurance, who commissioned the survey, said: “The rising trend in scooter muggings in Scotland is particularly concerning and we urge people to be extra vigilant over the summer as more people will be spending time outside.

“We also encourage people to ensure that they’re insured in advance of needing to claim. In the unfortunate event that you have items stolen, it is definitely worth checking with your insurance provider as to how you can be reimbursed following your ordeal.”