£15k donation to Marie Curie following M&D’s fundraiser

A charity that supports those living with a terminal illness has received a £15,000 fundraising boost following a charity lunch organised by M&D’s, Scotland’s Theme Park.

The lunch was hosted at Alona Hotel and attended by 320 guests who gave generously in aid of Marie Curie.

Guests had the chance to bid for some fantastic items in an auction, including Bruno Mars concert tickets and a selection of signed football tops.

There was also a collection of fabulous prizes for attendees to win in a raffle and profits from the ticket prices which included a two-course lunch was also donated to the cause by Alona Hotel.

The Jersey Notes, a Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons tribute band, provided first-class entertainment, while Julie Lamont Photography provided a prize of a photoshoot session for each of the event’s 30 tables. Both the band and photographer supplied their services free-of-charge.

Elma Mitchell, community fundraiser for Marie Curie, visited M&D’s to meet staff and be presented with the cheque.

She said: “It’s fantastic that M&Ds choose to hold their lunch in aid of Marie Curie and support the care offered by our Marie Curie nursing service to those living with a terminal illness and their families. A massive thank you to all who organised the event and to those who attended, making this donation possible and funding 750 hours of Marie Curie nursing care.”

M&D’s fundraising total is set to be bolstered further with one of Scotland’s Theme Park’s directors, Matthew Taylor Junior, undertaking a gruelling 55-mile ultra-marathon on Saturda, May 13.

Matthew said: “Marie Curie is a charity that is very close to the hearts of all our family, therefore we wanted to support its phenomenal work by raising as much as we could.

“The family including my wife Kelly and sister Jensen did a superb job in organising our fundraising lunch, every table was full and everyone enjoyed the two-course meal and entertainment.

“We’d like to thank all our friends and family and the businesses that donated prizes or provided elements of the entertainment for free as well as the Alona Hotel for its fabulous hospitality. Many of whom also attended the lunch.

“I’m looking forward to boosting our £15,000 total by completing The Cateran 55 Ultra with my colleague Richard Loughery who has worked for M&D’s for more than 20 years. It’s definitely going to be very tough but the overwhelming support we’ve received will spur me on to the finish line.”

The Cateran 55 Ultra starts and finishes at Gulabin Lodge, Spittal of Glenshee. Anyone wishing to sponsor Matthew and Richard can do so via https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Matthewttaylor